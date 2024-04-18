 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed ‘insensitive' over latest Netflix projects

By
April 18, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received heat for continuing with their new Netflix projects despite King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scares.

Royal commentator Lizzie Cundy dubbed the couple “insensitive” for producing two new projects for the streaming giant at a time when the Royal family is going through a hard time.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex is set to launch a lifestyle and cooking series, while the Duke will offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of professional polo.

Sharing her two cents on the matter, Cundy told GB News, "They've got these new Netflix shows about making jam and cookery and gardening, and there Harry's about polo playing, it's not really relatable.

"I think it's pretty insensitive when Catherine's going through what she's going through and the King is going through his cancer issues too, it's really insensitive, to be honest,” she added.

To this, the host of the show, Nana Akua said that she finds it "fascinating" that the California-based royal couple doesn’t “realise how ridiculous they're coming across.”

"I do find it quite astonishing that they think that people won't look on this and think how ridiculous they are,” she said.

"It feels to me that they should realise how ridiculous they're coming across, how heartless and insensitive they look, but they don't appear to realise any of that."

The expert responded, "They never read the room do they? They're so into themselves they can't see the wood for the trees.”

She added, "We've heard Meghan going on about the trolling and all the horrible comments and you just think, look at what you've actually done to poor Kate."

