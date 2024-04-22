Salma Hayek shares glimpses from Victoria Beckham ‘super fun’ 50th birthday party

Salma Hayek shared glimpses from the “super fun” birthday bash of singer-turned-fashion-designer Victoria Beckham, featuring Hollywood bigwigs, including Tom Cruise.



Taking to Instagram, the Frida star shared a carousel of images from the grand birthday event, which brought together the likes of Cruise, former Spice Girls members, Marc Anthony and others.

In the first snap, Hayek could be seen posing with Victoria, followed by pictures of her husband François-Henri Pinault, the Mission: Impossible star, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, Mel B and others.

“So honoured to be a part of the great @VictoriaBeckham’s super fun birthday celebration with her close friends and family,” the Hollywood star captioned the photos.

She added, “Even though my feet are sore from dancing, it was such a special and unforgettable and fun night.”



While the whole Beckham clan was seen at the party, Victoria's daughter-in-law and wife of her son Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, could not be at the party.

In an Instagram story, Nicola revealed she was spending some quality time with her grandmother and could not attend her mother-in-law's 50th birthday party.

Sharing a snap featuring the Beckham family, the billionaire heiress wrote, "I'm so sad I'm not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and Naunni."

"I miss you all so much!" she added.