Meghan Markle uses special skill to add ‘personal touch' to new brand

Meghan Markle’s new brand has a significant representation of herself in the logo.



The lifestyle company titled American Riviera Orchard, has its logo hand written by Meghan in an attempt to add a personal touch.

This comes as Meghan also helped musicians Robin Thickie and Paula Patton write their wedding cards in the past.

Paula told Entertainment Tonight in 2018: "I met her because she helped me with my wedding invitations. She had this beautiful writing. That moment I feel like I said something to her, like, ‘You are really meant to be royal.’ She was just so graceful and lovely, and actually really kind."

Meghan also helped Dolce and Gabbana’s holiday campaign back in the da.

Speaking about her experience, she told Esquire in 2013: "What’s funny is I probably still have some calligraphy business cards floating out in the world. I can’t wait for someone to call me in a month or something, and say, 'Can you please do these for my son’s Bar Mitzvah?”