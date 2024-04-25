King Charles, Prince William plans to reconcile with Prince Harry revealed

King Charles is reportedly looking forward to meet with Prince Harry upon his arrival to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.



The Duke of Sussex, who met the monarch in February following the shocking revelation of his cancer diagnosis, is expected to visit his father again.

Sharing his two cents on whether or not a Royal reconciliation would happen, an expert claimed that while Charles is open to reconcile with Harry, nothing can be said about Prince William.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Richard Palmer said, "I do think Harry and his father are trying to reconcile.”

“I think with William, it's going to be a much longer process, but eventually, maybe, lots of families have disputes and, over time, they can heal their divisions,” he added.

The expert continued: "There's a big job to be done with William. The King, I think, is open to reconciliation. But I don't, you may disagree, I don't think he's open to the idea that Harry could be a part-time working royal.”

"I think they draw a line in the sand at Sandringham all those years ago now where he said, 'you can't be a part-time working royal, you are either in or out.’”