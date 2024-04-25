Kanye West confirms what fans feared the most

Amid the reports of his foray into the X-rated industry, Kanye West seems to have confirmed them with a new post on the internet leading to a wave of shock among fans.



Taking to social media, the Donda hitmaker shared a video that appears to be teasing about his adult films venture.

The brief clip sees a voice-over of a female who says "Go to yeezy.com" while the post reads "Yeezy **** is ********.

It comes after a TMZ bombshell report that states Ye is in talks with the adult film producer Mike Moz, ex-husband of adult star Stormy Daniels, to launch a studio that would produce adult content.

Kanye's fanbase, meanwhile was outraged by his reported new business plans. They saw his latest X-rated venture as a betrayal of his previous vows and ideals.

Because the Grammy winner was in the past vocal about pornography's impact on his life.

“For me, Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction,” he told Zane Lowe. “My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life.

He continued, “From age five ’til now, having to kick the habit and it just presents itself in the open like it’s okay and I stand up and say, ‘No, it’s not okay.’”

Faith, however, he claimed saved him from his addiction, “With God I’ve been able to beat things that had a full control of me.”