Sophie Trudeau spills reality behind Meghan Markle bond

Sophie Trudeau, ex-wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is touching upon her bond with Meghan Markle.

The former First Lady of Canada admitted that she is not close to the Duchess of Sussex, a year after her cheeky photos with Meghan were released on the internet.

Speaking to The Times, Sophie has said: "I know her... but we haven't spent much time together."

Amid this, body language expert has gone back to the pictures where Meghan was spotted up close and personal with Sophie.

Judie told the Mirror the pictures "not be evaluated like normal" snaps.

She told the outlet: "Anyone who has enjoyed a photo booth at a party or wedding will know that they do bring out your more extrovert, spontaneous side when it comes to posing, so these photos of Meghan and Sophie shouldn’t be evaluated like normal posing options."

The expert added: "Meghan is producing the customary pout for the camera and her eyes are in that direction while a finger on her face lets us know she’s all about the fun.

"Sophie’s body is facing Meghan’s and leaning close and she has her lips on Meghan’s cheek in a kiss ritual. Rather than define the fun she also has her eyes half closed as though wanting to show her affection for her friend," she concluded.