Prince Harry stomach twisted during Prince William wedding

Prince Harry touched upon the time he felt uncomfortable during Prince William’s wedding.



The Duke of Sussex admitted he was disturbed attending hai brother’s big day in the Westminster Abbey, the same place the Royal Family held Princess Diana’s funeral.

Harry writes in memoir ‘Spare’: "I peered out of the window: Westminster Abbey. As always, my stomach lurched. I thought: Nothing like getting married in the same place where you did your mum's funeral. I shot a glance at Willy. Was he thinking the same thing?"

Earlier in his book, Harry also expressed his likeness for Kate Middleton.

He wrote: "I liked his new girlfriend. She was carefree, sweet, kind. She'd done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes."

He added: "Better yet, I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it. My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side."