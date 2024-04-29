King Charles true feelings over reconciliation with Meghan Markle exposed

King Charles has left reconciliation door closed to his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed ahead of Prince Harry’s return to Britain next month.



The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, “We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

Now, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, King Charles has "left the door open" to son Harry for an in-person meeting with the possibility of "reconciling", however, it does not mean the duke will get a "warm reception."

Speaking to The Sun, the royal expert said, "The King has always kept the door open to Harry, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception."

Talking about Meghan Markle, Richard Fitzwilliams called her "toxic" and thinks that "trust" needs to be built before King Charles would consider an in-person meeting with her.