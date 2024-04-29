Justin Bieber reveals 'bottled up' side in teary eyed selfies

Justin Bieber let his fans in on an “intimate moment” by sharing his teary eyed selfie, according to a body language expert.

The analysis comes after the 30-year-old singer sparked concern among fans by sliding a picture of himself crying in a carousel which mainly featured his Coachella gig.

His wife Hailey Bieber also commented on his pictures, calling him “a pretty crier,” while fans inquired about his well being.

“I hope you are doing okay, I hate to see tears running down your face,” one user penned.

Another netizen wrote: “Don't cry, my dear, otherwise I'll cry too.”

Judi James told the Mirror, "This one tear looks tragic but it’s unclear what might have prompted it. It suggests a man whose distress is solitary but also something that he wants to share with the world."

"It’s a very sad image that creates a desire to nurture and support. Justin has posted an intimate moment here that he nevertheless wants to share with his fans. The one tear signals genuine distress that has perhaps been bottled up for years. It is leaking out rather than flowing and that makes it all the sadder here,” she continued.