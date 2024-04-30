Buckingham Palace issues first statement as Prince Harry confirms UK trip

British royal family has shared its first social media post since King Charles younger son Prince Harry confirmed his UK trip next month.



Palace shared photos of Queen Camilla on X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, and updated the royal fans about her latest activities.

The post reads, “Today, The Queen hosted the ‘Maiden’ yacht crew at Clarence House to congratulate them on their unprecedented win of the Ocean Globe Race, becoming the first ever all-female crew to win an around-the-world yacht race.”

According to the statement, the 2023-24 Ocean Globe Race (OGR) is a fully crewed, retro race, in the spirit of the 1973 Whitbread Round the World Race, marking the 50th anniversary of the original event. Racing without computers, GPS, and high-tech materials, they navigate with sextants and paper charts.

The 2023-24 Ocean Globe Race saw 14 boats set sail from Cowes for the journey of over 27,000 nautical miles, spanning four legs via three great Capes - starting and ending in the UK with stops in South Africa, New Zealand, and Uruguay. This year’s Race marks the 50th anniversary of the first Whitbread Round the World Race.

This month, following over 153 days at sea, Maiden made history again becoming the first all-female team to win an around-the-world yacht race.

This is royal family’s first social media statement after the Invictus Games Foundation confirmed Prince Harry’s UK trip.

The spokesperson said, “We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”



