Meghan Markle wants to bring up her children like Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is reportedly inspired by Kate Middleton in her parenting approach.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on her upcoming Netflix series and projects, wants her kids front and centre of the camera.

Meghan’s switch from privacy is reportedly influenced by Kate, who is adamant on having her kids by her side on all public appearances.

Harry, however has disagreed to his children facing the camera due to his own childhood, where he suffered intense media scrutiny due to his Royal status.

A source tells OK! Magazine: “They’re in a completely different situation and Archie and Lili are never going to be anonymous and ‘normal’ kids because of who their parents are, so Meghan is hoping Harry will get on board with her plans soon.”