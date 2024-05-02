'The Fall Guy' bashed for 'tasteless' Johnny Depp, Amber Heard joke

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s new film The Fall Guy is receiving backlash for joking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s “abusive marriage.”

The flak comes after Hannah Waddingham’s character, Gail Meyer, in the movie sees a messy room after a fight had taken place over there and says, “It's like Amber and Johnny were just in here.”

The joke was a jab at the estranged celebrity couple who have repeatedly accused each other of domestic violence and abuse since their split in 2016.

“Domestic violence is not a joke,” wrote one X user.

A DV survivor also chimed in and penned, “As a survivor I can tell you there is not one thing funny about domestic abuse. I will not support this film. Do better Hollywood.”

“Oh wow…domestic violence is now a punchline? Disgusting,” wrote another netizen.

A cinephile also described the joke as “terrible and tasteless.”

“That’s basically a throwaway comment muttered under breath, but it earned absolutely ZERO laughs in my screening,” he declared.

Johnny and Amber settled their controversial defamation lawsuits against each other after a bitter legal battle in December 2022.