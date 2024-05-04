 

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family lend their names and much of their time to many different charities and organisations.

Currently, over 1,000 organisations have a member of the Royal Family as their patron or president.

These range from well-known charities such as the British Red Cross to new, smaller or local charities, to regiments in the Armed Forces.

Now, the palace has announced, “Following His Majesty The King’s Accession in September 2022, a major review of more than 1,000 Royal Patronages and charity Presidencies has been undertaken.

“To mark the first anniversary of Their Majesties’ Coronation, the conclusions will be shared with relevant organizations in the coming week."

According to the Reuters, King Charles and other senior British royals are to relinquish patronages of almost 200 charities and organisations after a review of their association with more than 1,000 groups.

The review was launched following the death of Queen Elizabeth II to examine all the charities and bodies to which she, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were connected, either as a president or patron.

Elizabeth was patron of 492 organisations, while Charles was affiliated to 441 and Camilla 100.

The palace made the major announcement as Prince Harry is all set to visit UK next week.

