Elon Musk rescues Donald Trump after Robert De Niro's ‘Hitler' attack

De Niro said: "I’m tired of calling him names…He is really, genuinely a sick person"

Tesla owner Elon Musk snubs actor Robert De Niro for Nazifying Donald Trump. —AFP/File

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday came to the former US president Donald Trump's rescue after Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro Nazified the beleaguered presidential nominee by likening him to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

In a recent interview with MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, De Niro said, “I’m tired of calling him names…He is really, genuinely a sick person.”

While reactions to De Niro’s MSNBC interview started pouring in from the social media, Tesla CEO Elon Musk educated the actor that Trump administration policies “bore no resemblance to those of Hitler”.

“Well, Trump was actually already president for 4 years and his policies bore no resemblance to those of Hitler, so this makes no sense,” Musk wrote on X.



The billionaire further enlightened De Niro that Trump brought some peace in the Middle East with Abraham Accords.

“In fact, with the Abraham Accords, he made some progress towards peace in the Middle East, which was definitely not high on Hitler’s agenda.”

The actor even tried to advise Trump's supporters not to vote for the GOP leader, arguing that they “don't understand how dangerous it will be: if he comes back to power.” According to him, Trump's second term would be “chaos beyond our imagination” as “the guy’s a monster”.

"And, historically, from what I see, in Nazi Germany they had it with Hitler. They don’t take him seriously. Looks like a clown. Acts like a clown. Mussolini, same thing. These guys, I don’t know why, they look like clowns. Somehow people, that element of society, identifies with them,” De Niro said.