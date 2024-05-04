 

Dua Lipa reacts to viral 2018 'BRITs' meme

Dua Lipa broke silence on 'humiliation' and 'hurtful' memes after her 2018 BRITs performance

May 04, 2024

Dua Lipa recently got candid about her infamous performance at the 2018’s BRITS Awards.

As fans will know, Dua’s dance moves on her hit song New Rules were turned into a social media meme following her performance at the 2018’s BRITs.

In a recent interview The Guardian, Dua Lipa shared how this ‘humiliation’ affected her mental wellness.

Recalling the “hurtful” and “humiliating” moment, Dua told the outlet, “When people took that snippet of me dancing online and just turned it into a meme.”

She also shared how people doubted her worthiness on her first Grammy earn by saying, “And then when I won the best new artist Grammy and people were like, ‘She’s not deserving of it, she’s got no stage presence, she’s not going to stick around.’”

“Those things were hurtful. It was humiliating,” the girlfriend of Callum Turner admitted.

Dua also confessed that these social media atrocities led her to “take myself off Twitter,” and claimed that “people were picking everything apart that I’d been working on, and I had to learn all that in front of everyone.”

Wrapping up the ‘hurtful’ topic, the songstress revealed that her ‘resilience’ kept her going as “All that was happening while I was 22, 23 years old and still growing up,” noting, “You have to build tough skin. You have to be resilient.”

