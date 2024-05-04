Paula Cole credits 'these generations' for identity realization

Paula Cole even expressed her point of views in her song, 'Wildflower'

Paula Cole just explained how her daily interactions led to discovering her identity and preferences.

Two years ago, the 56-year-old singer-songwriter came out as bisexual and now deemed this decision possible due to the flexibility and acceptance from younger generations.

The I Don’t Want to Wait hit-maker addresses her choices via her new song, Wildflower, which revolves around the theme of falling in love with a woman, and feeling trapped between two worlds.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Cole revealed that since she has been a visiting faculty at the Berklee College of Music, she stays surrounded by the upcoming generation.



"I’ve felt very connected to these [younger] generations. I was really proud of millennial women, the way they were pushing the #MeToo movement," she told the outlet.

Paula Cole self-reflected as she continued, "It just has made for a better society, one that’s become this rich, explorative, fluid landscape to even take the time to consider, what is your identity?"

"As an Xer, we just didn’t do that. But I’m so grateful with the expansion of LGBTQIA+... I really appreciate that,” she concluded.