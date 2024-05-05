Meghan Markle has ‘harmed' herself among young: ‘Rock bottom'

Meghan Markle has jeorpardized her image through past actions

Meghan Markle popularity in the UK is currently on rock bottom, it is noted.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has decided to skip Invictus Games 10th anniversary celebrations at St George’s Chapel, is urged to live upto her decision.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams notes: “This would once have been unthinkable. However, she is wise not to attend. The Sussexes popularity in Britain is at rock bottom, the press, whom they excoriate, detest them and whilst monetising their royal links, they have been bitterly critical of the Royal Family. They have also undoubtedly harmed it, especially among the young.”

He added: “Their infamous interview on Oprah, which aired when Prince Philip was in hospital, now seems stupefyingly selfish. It is Queen Elizabeth’s retort ‘some recollections may vary.’ that sums it up best.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.