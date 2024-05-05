Ex-Google CEO's $24.5m Atherton mansion up for sale. What's inside?

What other real estate does former CEO of Google own? — Reuters/File, Business Insider via Peter Lyons

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy are selling their Atherton mansion for $24.5 million, which includes a main home and a guest house, Business Insider reported.

Atherton in San Mateo County, with an average household income of over $450,000, is the most expensive zip code in the United States.

Schmidt, 69, who currently has a net worth of around $23.9 billion, has been living in the Atherton mansion for the last several decades.

The tech billionaire purchased the home, built in 1969, for around $2 million in 1990, according to estimates by Zillow.

The property includes an outdoor fireplace, ampitheatre, and a cascading water feature.

Eric Shmidt's listed 5,265 sq ft mansion features five bedrooms. — Business Insider via Peter Lyons

It also features multiple terraces and ample access to natural light.

The five-bedroom 5,265 sq ft mansion also features eight bathrooms, a fireplace in the living and family rooms and three acres of park-like grounds.

Ex-Google CEO's listed estate features three acres of park-like grounds. — Business Insider via Peter Lyons

There is also a greenhouse equipped with wooden shelves, a sink, and black and white floor tiles.

Eric Schmidt's mansion up for sale features partially equipped greenhouse. — Business Insider via Peter Lyons

The home incorporates European design and dark wooden furniture and flooring contrast against bright green outdoor openings.

Former Google CEO's listed home incorporates European design. — Business Insider via Peter Lyons

It isn't the only home Schmidt bought in California.

Other than California, his real estate empire spans across New York City and Nantucket.

He bought Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi's 7,000 sq ft Montecito mansion in 2007 for $20 million, which he used to rent out for weddings.

He struggled to keep doing so after Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries tied the knot there and divorced soon after.

The billionaire also bought a Southern California "French chateau" in Los Angeles in 2014, a $15 million penthouse in New York City in 2013 and a home in Nantucket in 1999.