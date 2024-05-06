 

When Prince Harry ‘dropped his head longer' in honour of King Charles

Prince Harry wanted to pay special attention to King Charles’ achievements during Coronation

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

When Prince Harry ‘dropped his head longer' in honour of King Charles

Prince Harry reportedly gave special regard to King Charles while attending his coronation ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex, who stood strong for his father in May 2023 as he was crowned the monarch of Britain, kept his grudged wither the Royal Familg aside to set the mood light.

Royal expert, Robert Hardman’ writes in book ‘Charles III: New King, New Court’: "As the National Anthem reaches the end of the first verse, the King is alongside the royal pews where the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh, both in the front row, plunge into floor-scraping curtseys. All the men bow, including the Duke of Sussex in row three. Indeed, tellingly, he drops his head for longer than most. "

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

More From Entertainment

'The Idea of You' author opens up about rare inspiration: 'I was obsessed'

'The Idea of You' author opens up about rare inspiration: 'I was obsessed'
Royal Family ‘cutting off nose' over Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Royal Family ‘cutting off nose' over Prince Harry's Invictus Games
Richie Sambora on 'Bon Jovi' docuseries: 'I have a different perspective'

Richie Sambora on 'Bon Jovi' docuseries: 'I have a different perspective'
Prince Harry's major difficulty with King Charles exposed video

Prince Harry's major difficulty with King Charles exposed
King Charles appears in high spirits ahead of Archie's fifth birthday

King Charles appears in high spirits ahead of Archie's fifth birthday
Kim Kardashian channeling Kanye West, Bianca Censori fashion?

Kim Kardashian channeling Kanye West, Bianca Censori fashion?
Prince Harry issued warning about reconciliation with King Charles ahead of UK return

Prince Harry issued warning about reconciliation with King Charles ahead of UK return
Kate Middleton follows in King Charles footsteps amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton follows in King Charles footsteps amid cancer battle
Prince Harry branded unwise for doing the unthinkable

Prince Harry branded unwise for doing the unthinkable
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to delight King Charles on Archie's 5th birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to delight King Charles on Archie's 5th birthday
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon happy about ‘The Talk' fall?

Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon happy about ‘The Talk' fall?
Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles ahead of UK trip

Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles ahead of UK trip