When Prince Harry ‘dropped his head longer' in honour of King Charles

Prince Harry wanted to pay special attention to King Charles’ achievements during Coronation

Prince Harry reportedly gave special regard to King Charles while attending his coronation ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex, who stood strong for his father in May 2023 as he was crowned the monarch of Britain, kept his grudged wither the Royal Familg aside to set the mood light.

Royal expert, Robert Hardman’ writes in book ‘Charles III: New King, New Court’: "As the National Anthem reaches the end of the first verse, the King is alongside the royal pews where the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh, both in the front row, plunge into floor-scraping curtseys. All the men bow, including the Duke of Sussex in row three. Indeed, tellingly, he drops his head for longer than most. "

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.