Who's this beautiful advocate of Donald Trump?

Elizabeth Pipko hopes to rebrand former president's party

Author Elizabeth Pipko comes out to support Donald Trump's Republican Party. — New York Post

A young and beautiful model has come forward to support Donald Trump’s Republican Party with the hope of rebranding the GOP and getting the former president reelected in the Oval Office after November polls.



The 28-year-old Elizabeth Pipko told The New York Post that she’s happy to trade her signature New York uniform of dark black for red, white, and blue — Republican Party colours — to fight for Donald Trump.

Elizabeth Pipko is a big fan of Donald Trump and his MAGA. — Instagram/@elizabethpipko

Pipko, who was born and raised in Manhattan, also revealed to the publication about the former president: "The things he’s been through have been unreal. A lot of people look at what he’s up against every day and see his real character."

The admirer of Trump climbed the ladder from being a campaign volunteer to paid assistant during the Republican’s successful White House bid in 2016.

The model tied the knot with Darren Centinello at Mar-a-Lago in December 2018. Her husband still works for the Trump campaign.

Donald Trump's stalwart Pipko was married in 2018. — Instagram/@elizabethpipko

The Republican top cadre was rearranged in March ousting longtime chair Ronna McDaniel, and installing new co-chairs Michael Whatley and Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump who has been overseeing the management of the party.

The committee is currently focused on fundraising and ensuring Trump’s successful landing in the White House.

The author of three books said that she was obsessed with America and would stare at the White House for six hours.”



Due to her political activities, she also saw her modeling career being destroyed.

Lara Trump appreciates Pipko's zeal for Republican Party. — Instagram/@elizabethpipko

"I lost everything — all of my connections, including agents, bookers, photographers, and friends," Pipko said, adding that "modeling career prepared her for politics, as they’re both equally brutal."

In a statement to the outlet, Lara Trump said: "At a time when patriotism among young Americans sits at record lows, we are lucky to have great Americans like Elizabeth Pipko on our team."