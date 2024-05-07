Meghan Markle begging for trouble in dangerous territory

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just come under fire for launching a 'pseudo-royal' quest despite walking away

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just come under fire for launching a ‘dog and pony show’ with their plans for Nigeria.



All of this has been brought to light by Lady Colin Campbell.

She weighed in on her thoughts during her interview with host Nana Akua.

During that chat she branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “a dog and pony show, where it's all about her and Harry.”

In light of this she refenced the upcoming Nigeria tour and told the GB News host, “I'm glad that she's not going, so at least the focus will be on the Invictus Games and the cause, which of course, is the worthwhile cause of the injured veterans.”

“As for Nigeria, I think we are heading into very dangerous territory and I think that there is actually a comparable between the quasi-pseudo state royal visit that Harry and Meghan will be embarking upon,” she also said.

“And let us note that they have announced that it is His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, notwithstanding the fact that he is not allowed to use the title His Royal Highness.”

“So from the Nigerian end, this is going to be presented as a pseudo-royal, almost state visit."

Later on she also added, “Let us hope that Meghan and Harry's visit to Nigeria doesn't turn out to be quite as farcical as the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor to Germany in 1937, because ex-royals who have stepped down from their official position have really no right, and should act and have a duty to actually avoid embarking upon visits of this nature.”

Before concluding she also accused the couple of “begging for trouble” because “Meghan and Harry were given a year to decide they are out - they chose to be out and they should remain out.”

“I think if this is a success, it's going to encourage them to do other visits of that nature. And then we'll have Harry and Meghan, the American royals, and then we'll have the Royal Family, the British royals.”