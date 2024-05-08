 

Selena Gomez skips 2024 Met Gala for THIS reason

Selena Gomez last attended Met Gala in 2018

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Selena Gomez missed the 2024 Met Gala for THIS reason

Selena Gomez once again skipped Met Gala since she last attended in 2018.

According to PEOPLE report, sources close to the couple have revealed the real reason behind her absence.

The sources close to the Who Says hitmaker have shared that the reason behind her absence was a busy schedule.

The singer and actress, was reportedly occupied with several projects including new music, her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, and shooting the fourth season of series Only Murders in the Building.

Besides Gomez, other high-profile celebrities such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, and her close friend Taylor Swift also missed 2024 Met Gala.

Selena Gomez made her debut at the Met Gala in 2014, where she wore a wine-colored, mermaid-style gown by Diane von Furstenberg.

However, the Love On hitmaker's most talked-about look came in 2018 with a Coach gown, which was overshadowed by a tanning mishap that Gomez later humorously recounted.

