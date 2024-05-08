 

Paris Hilton captures cute moment of son Phoenix with daughter London

Paris Hilton introduced her daughter to the world on April 20, 2024

May 08, 2024

Paris Hilton captures cute moment of son Phoenix with daughter London

Paris Hilton’s son Phoenix has had a heartwarming moment with sister London.

The 44-year-old actress took to her official TikTok account on Tuesday, May 7, and posted an adorable video of her 16-month-old son playing with his 5-month-old sister.

"Baby P sometimes gets a little too excited around his lil sis," Hilton captioned the post.

Baby P sometimes gets a little too excited around his lil sis????????????????

In the video, Phoenix can be seen rocking his sister’s cradle, "Are you the nice big brother?" the Paris in Love star asked, adding, "Not too hard," as Phoenix swung London up and down.

Hilton comforted London who was giving surprised expression by saying, "It's okay London." 

"I don't want her to pop out," Hilton added to her eldest child, as the little one bounced around. "Not too hard honey ... that's a baby,"

"London, are you okay?" she asked, as she started to cry. "She's scared honey, no, no, no."

"It's okay, he's just excited," Hilton told London of her big brother, before telling her kids she loved them.

It is pertinent to mention that Paris welcomed, Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate in January 2023 and daughter London in November 2023 also via a surrogate.

