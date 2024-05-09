Donald Trump's youngest son Barron to make political debut

What role will Barron Trump offer for his political debut?

Barron Trump set to join dad on campaign trail as Florida RNC delegate. — Instagram/@barrontrumpfn

Former United States president Donald Trump's youngest son Barron is set to make his political debut as he joins his father's presidential campaign, ABC News reported.

According to a list of delegates obtained by ABC News, the 18-year-old son of the 77-year-old Republican presidential candidate has been chosen as one of Florida's at-large delegates for the Republican National Convention (RNC).

The news was confirmed by a Trump campaign official who also told ABC News that the youngest Trump sibling is "very interested" in the political process.

"Yes, he's on the delegation roster and Barron is very interested in our nation's political process," the campaign official said.

Barron will join other Trump family members including his older siblings Eric, Don Jr, Tiffany and Don's girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle who will also serve as at-large delegates.

The report revealed that Eric will serve as delegation chair while Guifoyle serves on the Platform Committee.



Barron was was recently the centre of media attention amid news of his father potentially missing out on the teen's graduation on May 17 due to the ongoing hush money trial.