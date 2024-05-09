 

Prince Harry shows the Firm the one thing ‘they can't take' from him

Prince Harry attended the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in London recently

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Prince Harry recently put his KCVO Neck Order and Star on full display at St Paul's Cathedral for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Royal expert Tom Quinn thinks the medals were there to send a message to King Charles and Prince William that the late Queen valued the Duke of Sussex’s contributions.

He told The Mirror: "Harry was seen wearing his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order medal at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Invictus service. The medal was given to Harry in 2015 by his late grandmother Elizabeth II for 'services to the monarchy'.”

"Wearing this was Harry's way of reminding his family that his grandmother valued his contribution, even if his father and brother do not. Wearing the KCVO neck and star was also Harry's way of pointing out that he's not the bad boy he's portrayed as being by his father and brother,” he remarked.

He explained other things the Prince could’ve meant to say by wearing the medals: "It's Harry's way of saying he still supports the monarchy despite the way he feels he has been treated. Perhaps more importantly, wearing the medal is Harry's way of saying 'You've taken everything else from me, but you can't take this!'"

