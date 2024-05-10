‘Underrated' Prince Harry gets ‘real kick' from King Charles

Prince Harry humiliated by King Charles in latest move

Prince Harry has experienced immense pain from King Charles’ latest move, it is revealed.



The Duke of Sussex, who has been stripped of his Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps title, has lost the prestigious accolade to elder brother William.

The decision was deliberately taken by King Charles to deliver maximum hurt.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says: "King Charles' announcement that Prince Harry is being stripped of his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated. What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems his brother. And the announcement was deliberately made during Harry's brief visit to the UK to have maximum impact it shows Harry that he really is no longer welcome."

He continued: "But they have decided the gloves are off and that Harry needs to realise that when you betray the family, you don't just escape the things you hated doing as a working royal. You also lose the things you loved."