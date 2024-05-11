Prince Harry, Meghan talk about 'Nigerian Welcome' after King Charles snub: 'message is clear'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue their visit engaging with the military community, their message is clear: ‘together, through community and support, healing and hope are within reach’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opened up about Nigerian ‘welcome’ as they arrived in the country on Friday following King Charles snub to the Duke in Britain.



The couple shared photos of their royal welcome on their website with title “A Nigerian Welcome’.

Meghan and Harry say, “This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a vibrant and heartwarming welcome to Nigeria by Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, at Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

“The couple were greeted with open arms, highlighting the deep connections made through the Invictus community, a celebration of resilience and the invincible spirit of injured service personnel, united by the transformative power of sport.”

Expressing his gratitude, the Duke highlighted the critical role of sport in rehabilitation, commending Nigeria’s engagement with the Invictus movement.

The visit was also a beautiful showcase of personal connections that transcend boundaries as the couple was greeted by a group of wives of armed forces members who embraced The Duchess with a joyous, “Welcome home.”

As the Duke and Duchess continue their visit engaging with the military community, their message is clear: ‘together, through community and support, healing and hope are within reach.’

This trip is a testament to the power of international solidarity, the resilience of the human spirit, and the enduring bonds forged through shared challenges and triumphs, the statement reads.