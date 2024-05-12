 

Dua Lipa reveals favourite 'American Horror Stories' season

Dua Lipa shared that she is still 'such a fan' of 'American Horror Stories'

May 12, 2024

Dua Lipa, who is the British singing sensation, reportedly loves watching American Horror Story.

The 28-year-old songstress recently had a confessional with a renowned publication and dished details about her penchant for the horror show.

During this chat, the girlfriend of Callum Turner was asked about her most favourite AHS season.

She began, “I love Coven and the first season [Murder House].”

Dua also explained why she thinks AHS’s first season was the best, “I really like Ryan Murphy, he’s brilliant, camp and scary.”

“I just think [American Horror Story is] so theatrical and dark and moving and interesting and the stories are great,” she continued and noted, “I don’t know, I love it. I would love to do it at some point.”

She also said that she might be willing to mark her presence on the popular FX series in the future, but music is number one in her priority list.

Speaking of her acting gigs, Dua said, “The roles that I did [in Barbie and Argylle] were so small, so maybe I’d like to do something else in the future.”

“But, music is really number-one,” she said in conclusion. 

