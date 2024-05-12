 

Jeff Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez gets emotional over son's college graduation

Emmy award-winning journalist congratulates son on college graduation with throwback photos

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez gets emotional. — Instagram/@laurenwsanchez

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez got emotional as she celebrated her eldest child Nikko Gonzalez's college graduation earlier this week, Business Insider reported. 

In a heart-touching post on her Instagram, Sanchez shared a series of childhood images of her 23-year-old son whom he shares with ex-boyfriend and ex-National Football Association (NFL) star Tony Gonzalez.

One image showed the philanthropist holding a toddler-aged Nikko, while in another picture, Nikko and his dad smile for the camera.

The Emmy award-winning journalist captioned the post: "Really emotional day for me. My firstborn graduated from college today! My heart is overflowing with pride for this incredible young man." 

"It seems like yesterday your dad and I were carrying you in our arms. I just want you to know how immensely proud I am of you for achieving this milestone," her post added.

"This is just the beginning, Nikko, and I hope you continue chasing your dreams with relentless originality. I love you so much."

Lauren Sanchez is a proud mam of a college graduate. — Instagram/@laurenwsanchez

The 54-year-old Sanchez and her former partner have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship since their split. 

She is often seen socialising together with her 48-year-old ex-partner and his wife October. 

They are so close that the former Kansas City Chiefs tight end was even on Bezos's $500 million superyacht together with the newly-engaged couple, Page Six reported.

