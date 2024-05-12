Meghan Markle's manners questioned during Nigeria tour

Experts have begun to questioned where Meghan Markle were left during time in Nigeria

Meghan Markle has just sparked a number of questions from experts about the existence of her manners, all while in Nigeria.



It was royal commentator and expert Angela Levin who issued this sentiment against the Duchess of Sussex.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with GB News.

It all began with the expert accusing her of not being properly covered up while visiting a school.

In the eyes of Ms Levin, “If you go to a school, a very quiet school that is a religious one, you don't go with a dress that's absolutely no backing to it at all.”

Not to mention, “she was very rude, because one of the teachers was talking to her and there were two girls there joining in politely.”

Before concluding she also hypothesized possible reasons for it all and said, “she obviously was bored. She looked up in the air, looked around, she then sort of pulled Harry, as she usually does, because she was bored with it.”