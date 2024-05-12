Why Jennifer Garner, John Miller are now ‘comfortable going out in public'

Jennifer Garner and her beau John Miller are now doing more outings in public than before

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are now comfortable hanging out together in public after keeping their relationship out of the public eye for six years.

Following their recent outing in Santa Monica, a source says they are now “comfortable going out in public more than ever.”

The tipster said they are “seriously in love,” and are “perfect for each other.”

They told Star magazine: “John really is her other half. She’s told friends, ‘I’ve never known love like this!’

Insiders have previously said similar things about the couple’s dynamic, with one saying, “Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again. She says life is full of blessings and surprises."

"John is so kind and patient. He loves Jen and her kids and thinks she’s gorgeous — he’s always complimenting her — and he respects and appreciates her for the caring and amazing woman that she is," they raved.

John and Jennifer began dating in 2018 after the Elektra star finalized her divorce with Ben Affleck. She and Ben were married from 2005 till 2018 and share three children Seraphina (now known as Fin), Violet and Samuel.