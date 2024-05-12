 

Tiffany Haddish reveals if ex Common is mentioned in her memoir 'I Curse You With Joy'

Tiffany Haddish and Common dated between 2020 and 2021

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Tiffany Haddish and Common dated between 2020 and 2021

Tiffany Haddish has opened up on her past romance with Common and also opened up on him moving on with Jennifer Hudson.

Tiffany appeared on the Making Space With Hoda Kotb podcast to promote her new memoir I Curse You With Joy.

During the podcast, Kotb asked her if her ex Common was mentioned in the memoire, and she replied, “There's a lot of common men in there,” making Kotb laugh, and then added, “But he's not in there.”

“I've learned everybody don't have to be in your story. Let them tell it,” she said.

However, she noted that “It was a great relationship,” and went on to reiterate, “That was a great relationship.”

She was then asked if she’s bothered by him moving on with Jennifer Hudson, and she said: “No, I love Jennifer Hudson. 'I hope they're having fun. Girl, please.”

Haddish and Common’s relationship didn’t end in the best of ways, with the comedian sharing that the rapper ended things out of nowhere.

“It was weird how it ended," she said of the breakup. “Remember when you were a kid and you would be on a play date and y'all are playing and having a good time?”

“And then all of a sudden y'all sliding down a slide and you turn around and go, ‘Where did they go?’” she shared. “And you see them waving at you and their momma is carrying them and they're like, ‘Bye.’ That’s what it was like.”

Haddish and Common met on the set of The Kitchen in 2019 and began dating in 2020, ultimately parting their ways in 2021. 

More From Entertainment

Princess Beatrice is King Charles 'real asset' in Kate Middleton's absence?

Princess Beatrice is King Charles 'real asset' in Kate Middleton's absence?
Prince Willaim needs to stop asking so much of Princess Anne video

Prince Willaim needs to stop asking so much of Princess Anne
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of cashing in on royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of cashing in on royal titles
Tom Brady pays tribute to 'powerful moms' of his life

Tom Brady pays tribute to 'powerful moms' of his life
Kanye West rethinks bold project after close aide opposition?

Kanye West rethinks bold project after close aide opposition?
King Charles finally reacts to Prince Harry's claims

King Charles finally reacts to Prince Harry's claims
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to mend rift with The Firm during Nigeria trip video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to mend rift with The Firm during Nigeria trip
Meghan Markle's tactic to 'avoid the Royal Family' laid bare video

Meghan Markle's tactic to 'avoid the Royal Family' laid bare
Drake story on Instagram signals he will fight on?

Drake story on Instagram signals he will fight on?
Prince William warned he can't keep taking on Kate Middleton's workload for long video

Prince William warned he can't keep taking on Kate Middleton's workload for long
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark reactions as they stand for 'God Save The King' anthem video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark reactions as they stand for 'God Save The King' anthem
Why Jennifer Garner, John Miller are now ‘comfortable going out in public' video

Why Jennifer Garner, John Miller are now ‘comfortable going out in public'