Tiffany Haddish reveals if ex Common is mentioned in her memoir 'I Curse You With Joy'

Tiffany Haddish and Common dated between 2020 and 2021

Tiffany Haddish and Common dated between 2020 and 2021

Tiffany Haddish has opened up on her past romance with Common and also opened up on him moving on with Jennifer Hudson.

Tiffany appeared on the Making Space With Hoda Kotb podcast to promote her new memoir I Curse You With Joy.

During the podcast, Kotb asked her if her ex Common was mentioned in the memoire, and she replied, “There's a lot of common men in there,” making Kotb laugh, and then added, “But he's not in there.”

“I've learned everybody don't have to be in your story. Let them tell it,” she said.

However, she noted that “It was a great relationship,” and went on to reiterate, “That was a great relationship.”

She was then asked if she’s bothered by him moving on with Jennifer Hudson, and she said: “No, I love Jennifer Hudson. 'I hope they're having fun. Girl, please.”

Haddish and Common’s relationship didn’t end in the best of ways, with the comedian sharing that the rapper ended things out of nowhere.

“It was weird how it ended," she said of the breakup. “Remember when you were a kid and you would be on a play date and y'all are playing and having a good time?”

“And then all of a sudden y'all sliding down a slide and you turn around and go, ‘Where did they go?’” she shared. “And you see them waving at you and their momma is carrying them and they're like, ‘Bye.’ That’s what it was like.”

Haddish and Common met on the set of The Kitchen in 2019 and began dating in 2020, ultimately parting their ways in 2021.