Tom Brady pays tribute to 'powerful moms' of his life

Tom Brady celebrated Mother's Day by penning a note to all the motherly figures of his life

Tom Brady just honoured all the mother figures of his life on this year’s Mother’s Day.

It is pertinent to note that the 46-year-old retired NFL star also included his ex Gisele Bündchen as he shared post on his official Instagram account on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

This post comes shortly after jokes were made regarding the couple's marriage during the Super Bowl champion's Netflix roast, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which was released earlier this month.

Brady also paid tribute to other moms in his life which included his own, as well as Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares his oldest son, Jack.

"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love," the athlete captioned his post.

In the carousel of images, Tom Brady uploaded snaps featuring his mother with her grandchildren, pictures of his exes with their respective children as well as his sisters.

Additionally, Gisele Bündchen celebrated the occasion with a heavy heart as she penned a note to her mom, Vânia Nonnenmacher, who passed away on January 28, 2024, at age 75.