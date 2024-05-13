Shania Twain responds to Jon Bon Jovi's 'spirit sister' comment

Jon Bon Jovi referred to Shania Twain as his 'spirit sister' in his documentary, 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story'

Shania Twain and Jon Bon Jovi share special bond together

Shania Twain and Jon Bon Jovi have developed special bond, rooted in their shared experiences with vocal cord damage, which they addressed through surgery.

This special connection came to light recently when Bon Jovi referred to Twain as his "spirit sister" in his new Hulu documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Twain expressed her heartfelt reaction to the nickname, stating, "It just warms my heart."

"It is a very special bond because there are very few singers that have ever had this nerve damage," she added.

Jon Bon Jovi first began experiencing vocal issues in 2015 but only sought medical intervention in 2018, around the time he reached out to Twain for advice.

Twain said, "I didn't ask John how his [vocal cords] were damaged. We just discussed my process, I shared my experience with him, and before he took the plunge, I just shared the best I could without influencing him in any way... I didn't get deep like that. We got personal about it, but I didn't ask for the real details."