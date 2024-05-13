 

King Charles all set to reduce Prince Harry to 'tears' yet again?

King Charles will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William today

May 13, 2024

King Charles reportedly reduced his younger son Prince Harry to 'tears' with his decision to make Prince William colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps, despite the Duke of Sussex actually serving in that unit in Afghanistan.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this week, "At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

"In August 2023, following His Majesty's Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years."

Palace made the announcement the same day that Harry was in London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, reducing the Duke to tears.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed, "King Charles’ announcement … is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated. He is said to have been in tears when he heard."

"What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems – his brother."

Now, as King Charles will meet Prince William today, Monday May 13 at a special ceremony to hand over the role to the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry is expected to get emotional yet again.

