Chad Michael Murray spills on 'Freaky Friday' sequel

Chad Michael Murray played the role of Jake in 'Freaky Friday' alongside Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee

Chad Michael Murray is down for Freaky Friday sequel.

In a new interview with E! News, the 42-year-old actor talked about his role of Jake in the 2003 family-comedy movie, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

“If Jake has a story to tell, I’d be there in a heartbeat. Are you kidding me? Just to watch Jamie and Lindsay, to go back to work… To watch all that energy that Jamie brings to set… Hollywood royalty, period,” he spoke of the sequel which is currently under Disney’s production.

He also recalled “leaning so much” from Jamie on the set of the film and added, “If I had the opportunity, I would just dial in.”

Nisha Ganatra has been tapped to direct the sequel film, which is set to shoot this summer in Los Angeles. Jordan Weiss wrote the script, with the original’s Andrew Gunn to produce alongside Kristin Burr.

Based on a 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers, Freaky Friday is about a mother and a daughter, played by Jamie and Lindsay, respectively, whose bodies are switched following a magical Chinese fortune cookie.