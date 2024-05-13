Prince Harry, Meghan Markel rebranding themselves as ‘alternative Royals'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to rebrand their image as “alternative Royals” with their “pseudo-royal tour” to Nigeria.



According to Sarah-Louise Robertson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stabbed the Royal family once again with their trip to the African country amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scares.

She told GB News, "They're setting themselves up to be the alternative royals. This is another stab at making it for the Sussexes and redefining their brand.”

"They just put different hats on for different things - she's setting herself that this is her rebranding herself, and Harry's obviously part of that,” she continued.

"Harry's got a four man security team, which sticks in the throat for people over here because he was bleating, trying to sue us over his security.

"The way that he's gone and made such a fuss about how Britain wasn't safe for him to bring his wife and children to, yet he's gallivanting away over in Nigeria with not a care in the world, when actually they are at risk of kidnap threat."