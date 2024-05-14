 

Travis Kelce spots Chiefs fan at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' concert

Taylor Swift performed her final 'Eras Tour' concert in Paris on Sunday, May 12, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Travis Kelce just spotted a Kansas City Chiefs fan amongst thousands of Swifties at the Eras Tour concert in Paris on May 12, 2024.

In a fan-recorded video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, the sportsman can be seen walking past the crowd during the concert as he greeted a fan wearing his jersey, with a wide smile.

The football team’s 34-year-old tight end attended his girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s performance at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday.

Swift took the opportunity to perform her new songs about him titled, So High School and The Alchemy.

The NFL star alongside the Lover crooner’s close friends, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, danced and sang during Swift’s 87th concert of the Eras Tour.

Swift herself admitted the performance was a numerical nod to her relationship to the athlete, with Kelce’s jersey number 87.

As Taylor Swift singer marked her final show in Paris she took to her official Instagram account to discuss adding the The Tortured Poets Department era to her tour, an addition of her latest album.

