 

Buckingham Palace gives subtle nod to Prince Harry after King Charles snub

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Buckingham Palace gave a subtle nod to Prince Harry after claims King Charles refused to meet him while the Duke was in UK for Invictus Games event last week.

The palace mentioned Harry in the latest post shared on behalf of the monarch after he officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps - the combat aviation arm of the British Army - to Prince William.

Sharing the photos of King Charles in military uniform, the palace says “The King, as Sovereign, is Head of the Armed Forces as well as a military veteran himself, having trained and served in both the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.”

In its introduction of the post on the royal family's official website, the palace says as Sovereign, the King is Head of the Armed Forces. He is also known as Commander-in-Chief. 

“His Majesty is a former serving Naval officer himself as well as the son and father of individuals who have served in the Armed Forces”, it further says. 

