Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'unforgettable' trip to Nigeria

Piers Morgan has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they concluded their ‘unforgettable trip to Nigeria’ on Monday

May 14, 2024

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over their Nigeria trip amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health worries.

Speaking to American radio host Billy Bush on Extra's, Piers Morgan said "They can do what they like, but I don’t like them doing it as an unofficial renegade royal family.

"The truth is, the real royal family right now, back here in England, are going through an awful lot of turmoil of all these senior members of the royal family, either dying literally or facing very serious health crisis.”

The outspoken journalist continued, "You have the Duke and Duchess of Montecito running around like a rival royal family trashing their family, trashing the monarchy, but wanting to exploit their royal titles. I think it stinks."

Piers Morgan also urged King Charles to "strip them of their titles".

Morgan's remarks came after Prince Harry and Meghan concluded their ‘unforgettable trip to Nigeria’ with a cultural reception in Lagos and a polo match fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.

Prince Harry and Meghan said in their statement, “The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips.”

