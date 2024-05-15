Lori Beth Denberg makes shocking allegations against Dan Schneider

Dan Schneider has found himself being questioned over his past behaviors, and this time around its by a Nickelodeon alum.

It has all been shared during Denberg’s interview with Business Insider.

During that conversation she alleged that her own abuse began at around her 19th birthday back in 1995 and was led while Schneider was the head writer for All That.

During a meeting for the show at the time she alleges being exposed to inappropriate videos on Schneider’s computer.

The video content highlighted the “grand finale” according to Denberg, and she remembers having seen intimate relations play out on screen between a human and non-human species.

Later on she also accused him of lashing out at her on set during their “weird, abusive friendship” as well.

It was around her 20th birthday that Denberg claims things changed drastically, well before she realized the power imbalance.

“I couldn't have been more green. I couldn't have been more vulnerable,” she also added before signing off.

For those unversed, this is not the first time Schneider has found himself being accused of inappropriate conduct.

It was all brought to light in great detail during the Quiet on Set docuseries about Nickelodeon past and featured child actor Drake Bell, recounting his own experiences working with Schneider in the 90s.