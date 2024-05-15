 

Antony Blinken belts out Neil Young's 'Rockin in the Free World' at Ukraine bar

US secretary of state appears in basement of Kyiv bar on unannounced visit to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Antony Blinken shows off musical talents in Ukraine. — X/@QondiNtini

Antony Blinken, the United States's secretary of state, on Tuesday delivered a message for Ukraine in a rather unusual but cheerful fashion.

Blinken, 62, who landed in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Tuesday, visited a local bar where he got behind a microphone with a left-handed red guitar to convey a message of support to the people of the war-torn country.

The top US diplomat joined the band 19.99 on stage, playing Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" while showing off his musical talents. 

Before belting out the 1989 hit on stage alongside the band, Blinken spoke to the audience saying: "I know this is a difficult time. Your soldiers, your citizens — particularly in the northeast and Kharkiv — are suffering tremendously.

"But they need to know, you know that the United States is with you, so much of the world is with you and they're fighting not just for a free Ukraine but for the free world."

The US secretary of state played the song with the chorus "keep on rockin' in the free world".

Young's rock anthem was released just before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The song was first performed at a time when the Soviet Union was hit by nationwide protests, resulting in the disintegration of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) with a number of nations, including Ukraine, gaining independence. 

More From World

Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 40th birthday with family, friends and Bill Gates

Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 40th birthday with family, friends and Bill Gates
WATCH: Video portal connecting New York to Dublin goes horribly wrong video

WATCH: Video portal connecting New York to Dublin goes horribly wrong
Indians own highest number of properties in Dubai

Indians own highest number of properties in Dubai
Deadly collision in Florida kills 8 migrant workers

Deadly collision in Florida kills 8 migrant workers
Will Melania Trump appear for Donald Trump in court?

Will Melania Trump appear for Donald Trump in court?
Property leaks: UAE embassies reaffirm seriousness in protecting global financial system

Property leaks: UAE embassies reaffirm seriousness in protecting global financial system
Orcas sink yacht in Strait of Gibraltar

Orcas sink yacht in Strait of Gibraltar
Stormy Daniels claimed to have preferred Donald Trump over this NFL star

Stormy Daniels claimed to have preferred Donald Trump over this NFL star
New £2.4bn bridge to cut down travel time between Bahrain, Qatar

New £2.4bn bridge to cut down travel time between Bahrain, Qatar
Mark Zuckerberg celebrating 40th birthday on new superyacht?

Mark Zuckerberg celebrating 40th birthday on new superyacht?
Nearly '76m IDPs' recorded worldwide with number likely to rise

Nearly '76m IDPs' recorded worldwide with number likely to rise
WATCH: Kamala Harris drops f-bomb while giving advice to young people video

WATCH: Kamala Harris drops f-bomb while giving advice to young people