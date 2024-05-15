Sophie Turner thankful to 'hero' Taylor Swift amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner gushed over Taylor Swift's support to her after she called it quits with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner thankful to 'hero' Taylor Swift amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner only has Taylor Swift during her divorce with Joe Jonas.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the Game of Thrones actress broke her silence over marital woes with the Jonas Brothers singer.

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself.” Sophie spoke of the end of her four-year marriage.

She then credited the “women in her life” for being there for her, including Taylor.

“The support I had from the women in my life during that time was the most amazing thing to see. I felt so held and so protected,” she added.

Sophie added, “Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year. I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold.”