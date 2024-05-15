Meryl Streep excites fans with new announcement

Meryl Streep was honoured with Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival

Meryl Streep is reportedly returning for the third installment of her movie, Mama Mia.

The Oscar-winning acting sensation, who has just been conferred with the honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, recently appeared for a chat with Deadline.

During this chat, the actress weighed in on whether she will return for the third installment of her popular flick, Mama Mia.

Meryl admitted in this chat that she wanted to return for the premise, but her comeback solely depended on the discretion of producer Judy Craymer as her character passed away in the second installment of this movie.

The Devil Wears Prada alum also said, “I don’t know how they’re going to do it. They have an idea.”

She even added of the family entertainer, “I haven’t heard it yet but it’s in my diary and I’m going to hear about it pretty soon.”

“Of course I want to do it. I think folks love it,” she remarked in conclusion during the chat.

For those unversed, the legendary actress is marking her return to the screens with the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building.

