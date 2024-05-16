 

Inter Miami secure scoreless draw against Orlando City sans Lionel Messi

David Beckham's MLS team faces second scoreless game this season

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi misses clash with Orlando City amid knee injury. — Reuters/Files

Lionel Messi missed Inter Miami's Major League Soccer (MLS) clash with Orlando City on Wednesday where his team could only manage a 0-0 draw without its star player.

Messi, 36, was forced to skip the match following a leg injury he suffered over the last weekend when the team defeated CF Montreal.

The five-match winning streak of David Beckham’s Inter Miami came to an end, but the team extended its unbeaten run in MLS play to eight in a row, Daily Mail reported.

It marked the second time this regular season that the Herons were held scoreless.

Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made three saves, while Miami controlled nearly 59% of the possession.

Despite this, Orlando had more shot attempts and corner kicks but couldn’t come through with a goal.

Meanwhile, Miami came up wanting on a pair of great looks in the first 10 minutes by Luis Suarez and Robert Taylor. Orlando then got close to scoring off two corner kicks.

However, Drake Callender made crucial saves in the first and second halves.

Additionally, Orlando's Cesar Araujo gave a poor foul in the 72nd minute, knocking Julian Gressel to the ground, and received his fifth yellow card of the season, which means he will be suspended for the team's next match on Saturday at San Jose.

