 

Bruce Willis' daughter offers update on her father's condition amid dementia struggle

Bruce Willis stepped down from acting in 2022 after he was diagnosed with Aphasia which later progressed to FTD

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Bruce Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, shared update on her father’s condition amid his battle with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, the Now and Then star shared her thoughts on the importance of sharing their experience about Bruce’s health with his fans.

“My dad is so beloved, that’s been so evident,” she said, “In sharing our experience, if that can have an effect and bring any of sort of hope or comfort to someone else, that to me is everything.”

Rumer was then asked how her father was doing, to which she responded, “Good, really good.”

She then shared the “greatest lesson” she learned from Bruce and her mother, Demi Moore, revealing, “They cultivated a level of silliness and goofiness and not taking yourself too seriously.”

“They allowed us the space to be expressive, whether it was through our clothing or with weird dances or silliness. When you grow up as a nepo baby, it’s like you have to act a certain way,” Rumer added.

“I appreciate that we’re left of center as a family.”

Almost a year after announcing that Bruce is suffering from Aphasia, his family revealed that the actor’s condition has progressed into FTD in 2023.

They said in a statement, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us.”

“We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time.

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," the family concluded.

