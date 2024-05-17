Hockey team has brought immense pride to Pakistan: COAS Gen Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir (left) recieves Pakistan Hockey team at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 17, 2024. — ISPR

Commending the national hockey team for its outstanding performance in the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said that they brought immense pride to the nation.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks during a meeting with the Pakistan hockey team at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

“During the interaction, the COAS commended the team for their outstanding performance, stating, the hockey team has brought immense pride to the nation, and we are committed to providing them with comprehensive support to ensure their continued success."

Gen Munir also extended his best wishes to the players for their future endeavours.

The ISPR further said that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Hussain and other PHF officials were also among the attendees of the meeting.

The PHF chief expressed gratitude to the army chief for the opportunity to meet and interact with the team.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan qualified for the Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final for the first time in 13 years. The national side, however, lost to Japan 4-1 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 in the normal time. The team won the hearts by their outstanding perforce throughout the tournament.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a hefty prize of Rs1 million for each player of the Pakistan hockey team after emerging runners-up in the recently-held mega event.

The prize money has been announced for the players' impressive performance at the hockey tournament.