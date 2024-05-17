Pakistan outclass Turkmenistan in CAVA Nation's Volleyball League

Pakistan Volleyball team. — Facebook/pvfofficials

In a major achievement, Pakistan on Friday thrashed Turkmenistan in the final of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Nation’s Volleyball League at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad.



Pakistan claimed a 3-1 win with set scores of 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, and 25-14. The home side showcased strong offensive and defensive strategies, securing early leads in the first two sets.

Turkmenistan made a comeback in the third set, taking it 25-20. However, Pakistan regained control in the fourth set, decisively winning 25-14 to clinch the match.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan won the the third-place game by beating Sri Lanka 3-1. Kyrgyzstan had kept dominance in the first two sets, claiming by 25-20 and 25-17.

But, the Lankans made a comeback and claimed the third set by 20-25. Kyrgyzstan eventually had the fourth set by a margin of 25-23.

It must be noted Pakistan remained unbeaten throughout the competition, beating every team in the competition.

Pakistan overcame Iran with a 3-1 victory to register their consecutive fifth win on May 16. The set scores were 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, and 25-20, showcasing Pakistan's strong performance.

They made a place in the final on May 15 after beating Kyrgyzstan 3-0 in their fourth match

They defeated Afghanistan in their opening match on May 11 by 3-0. Their second win in the tournament came against Sri Lanka as the team defeated their opponents 3-0 on May 12, Sunday.

Their third match was against Turkmenistan, which they won 3-1 on May 13.