 

Tom Cruise, Adria Arjona praise Glen Powell at Texas Hall of Fame ceremony

Glen Powell was inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame on Thursday

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Glen Powell earned praises from his former co-stars Tom Cruise and Adria Arjona.

Powell, famed for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, was inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The ceremony hosted by the Austin Film Society at Robert Rodriguez’s Troublemaker Studios, coincided with Powell's upcoming Netflix film Hit Man.

Cruise, who co-starred with Powell in Top Gun: Maverick, delivered a pre-recorded tribute, praising the Anyone But You actor's "Texas-sized talent and heart."

Meanwhile, Adria Arjona, Powell's co-star in Hit Man, stated, "I want to make something really clear: This isn’t your summer, Glen, this is the Glen Powell decade."

The Devotion actor's latest film, Hit Man, features him as a teacher who moonlights as an undercover hit man for the New Orleans police. 

The film, inspired by a true story, will premiere in select theaters on May 24 before its Netflix release on June 7.

