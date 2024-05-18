 

Buckingham Palace makes first major announcement after Meghan Markle, Harry's Nigeria tour

King Charles will be accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla and elder son Prince William

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles will make his first overseas trip since being diagnosed with cancer to attend an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The palace confirmed on Friday that King Charles, who only recently resumed public engagements, will be at a commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial in northern France on June 6.

Buckingham Palace issued the statement, the first major announcement since Meghan and Harry’s Nigeria trip which has reportedly angered the monarch and Prince William, that Charles will be accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla and elder son William.

William will then join more than 25 heads of state, representing his father at the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, where US troops landed.

Charles and Camilla will head to France, where they made a three-day state visit last year, after attending the UK´s national commemorative event in Portsmouth, southern England, on June 5.

